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My husband’s series on The Ballroom may seem like a departure for this space, but I had very specific reasons for inviting him to write it.

Most Americans don’t value forward-thinking. They support numerous purple checkmark Substacks that trumpet what has already happened, but they don’t have much use for thinking ahead. A small and shifting group of you continue to see the value of supporting viewpoints like mine, for which I am grateful.

While I have always used this space to help Americans prepare for what’s coming, I sometimes think I’ve failed to encourage readers to think about the kind of country and world WE want.

I want to do a better job of challenging us to think about what comes next, even if few of us may live to see it.

We find ourselves descending into a theocratic dictatorship because fifty years ago, a few people started thinking ahead. Sure, they imagined the world they wanted by looking backward a hundred years or a millennium: White; Christian Nationalist; patriarchal; extracted, hoarded, and owned by the 1%.

Regardless of how often they lost or whatever outrages and distractions were thrown in their path, they doggedly ruthlessly tirelessly relentlessly worked toward the world they craved. Most didn’t care that they wouldn’t live to see it.

The Paul Weyriches and Jerry Falwell Srs might not have gone as far as the Doug Wilsons and Peter Thiels, but that’s the thing about building a vision and seeding it forward. We don’t always control what comes up.

Most of us have emotional ties to the buildings and monuments of Washington DC. I remember what it felt like the first time I went, as a White Christian Nationalist student on my school’s senior trip. I know what it means to friends who have worked there, designed there, built there, and studied there.

Too much nostalgia can be a trap, though. It can keep us stuck in a version of the past that either didn’t exist in the first place or doesn’t fit anymore.

I wanted my husband to write about The Ballroom because it gave us a chance to build a future vision for an existing place. Nobody’s suggestion was wrong. The point was to use one space to imagine what we could be.

Some of us want to go back to what we were, like we can erase this season. It’s a normal reaction. Destroying whatever monuments this regime erects can feel like punishing the participants. Rebuilding from the rubble can mimic rebirth.

Others want to incorporate reminders of how we got here into what comes next. I especially loved the suggestion that we make The Ballroom into an expanded House of Representatives. While it doesn’t honor our Constitutional separation of powers to have a unit of the legislature on the executive campus, our attachment to these buildings may have limited our vision for current and future representation. We can only fit 535 representatives in the existing Capitol, and how can we alter such a hallowed space are not reasons to keep We the People so under-represented.

Every second introduces us to another outrage, another dose of fresh hell. As long as we do nothing but chase those stories, we are not working together to imagine the country we want.

We are not having difficult conversations about how we got here. We are not listening to each other. We are not arguing about what comes next. We’re not challenging ourselves to be the leaders We the People need.

I asked my husband to write about The Ballroom to challenge me - and YOU - to be the leaders we need. To hash out what We the People want for our collective future. To encourage our communities and grassroots groups to build that vision into our resistance and refusal to comply.

Here’s my vision:

I don’t want the country we had. What we had was a set of founding documents written by rich white men, many of whom owned people, all of whom thought women and minorities weren’t people, who stole land from those who’d been here for millennia for their own money and power. I have zero interest in fighting to return to a place where more than half the country weren’t full citizens. I want a country where ALL ARE EQUAL means ALL.

I’m not saying our Constitution isn’t an amazing document, but I believe We the People can do so much better. We can learn from our Founders’ blind spots. I want a new set of founding documents developed via a process that gives everyone a seat at the table to determine our future. Because only then will multi-cultural, multi-plural, secular democracy be possible.

Here are a few things I’d include:

1. Citizenship means voting is mandatory. No more registering to vote. You’re a citizen; you’re required to vote.

2. Abolish the electoral college.

3. Outlaw gerrymandering.

4. Increase the number of representatives to match our current population.

5. Term limit every elected office.

6. Put upper age limits on who can serve in political office.

7. Scrap our campaign system; get money out of politics; fund elections with taxpayer dollars; and limit election seasons to a few weeks before each election. The rest of the time, our elected officials sit their butts in their offices and work for their constituents instead of spending their time raising money.

8. Make equal rights for all populations part of the constitution.

9. Make abortion and bodily autonomy constitutional rights.

10. Make same-sex marriage a constitutional right.

11. Make paying reparations for slavery and robbery of Indigenous people part of building a better country.

12. Outlaw elected officials investing in markets, gambling on our futures, or profiting from their offices in any manner.

13. Elected representatives get the same things normal citizens have: same healthcare; same retirement; same line at the airport; same ancillary benefits; same everything.

14. Regulate tech companies.

15. Prosecute those who participated in fascism. I don’t believe we can oust them from power and say now we need to rise above and look forward. NO. We must make them examples through Nuremberg-type trials conducted by the International Criminal Court. (I don’t trust our current corrupted judiciary or partisan system to do this well.) Take all of their ill-gotten gains and replenish the treasury they plundered.

16. Define separation of church and state as NO RELIGION BELONGS IN GOVERNMENT. PERIOD.

17. Outlaw billionaires.

18. Tax corporations and the wealthy. Make them pay their fair share.

19. Bring back media regulations that Reagan scrapped, which has led to the infotainment, propaganda-fueled world we live in today.

20. Make universal healthcare a basic human right.

21. Investigate and prosecute the far-right funding system.

22. TAX CHURCHES and religious non-profits.

Reform the judiciary with term limits and ethics rules that apply to all levels. No judge should be appointed to a lifetime term at any level, and no judge should be exempt from ethics rules. Impeach and remove the six conservative Supreme Court justices for ethics violations and complicity in a coup. Expand the court and the underlying circuit courts to mirror the population. Devise a system to undo the generations-long indoctrination structures of White Christian Nationalism (which includes white supremacy). As a victim of indoctrination, I grasp how much therapeutic support people need to break free from those systems. Remove the executive’s pardon power, especially when it would be applied to someone in their orbit. Pardons are not currency. They are not leverage. They are not advance cover to do unspeakable things.

I could write more, but I’ll stop. What am I missing? What future would you build if you could do anything? What kind of country do you want?

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And before you say Oh Andra, this is a stupid happy-clappy exercise in toxic optimism, I’m going to tell you something: I’m the biggest failure I know.

I don’t type that to be down on myself. For every success I can list on my professional resume or my personal brag card, I could cite ten or twenty or fifty things I tried that didn’t work.

I am the empress of pointing to some ludicrous goal like I’m going to write one book and hit the NY Times bestseller list by walking a national highway as a forty-something non-athlete, announcing it to everyone in my life, running and jumping off that cliff, and splatting to smithereens at the bottom. That book launch was a failure. It didn’t hit any list. A few thousand people read it.

But that failure led to my second book, which DID hit the NYT bestseller list. Which led to even more failure as a writer of novels nobody but me wanted to read. Which led me here. Where I failed to stop Christo-fascist theocrats from winning in November 2024.

And yet because of this work, more people than ever are writing and talking about and covering White Christian Nationalism. Every day, a few more Americans are willing to say we need to do something about these religious extremists. More Christians are willing to say White Christian Nationalism is not Christianity. All because people like me have never been afraid to try and fail.

It’s a cliche, Americans. But the only failure is your failure to try. Imagine the country you want; talk about it in your communities; build a collective vision that will someday kick these fascists to the curb.

We the People have more power than we realize. We shouldn’t be afraid to use it.

Encourage the people in your lives to think about what kind of country they want. Click the button below to share this newsletter and jumpstart these conversations in your communities. Share

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