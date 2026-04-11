For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Paula Talley's avatar
Paula Talley
1h

I agree with everything you listed except requiring people to vote. Those who don’t care enough to research the candidates will tend to just pick the familiar name. That’s how we end up with career politicians and it would be even worse with a voting requirement.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Kat's avatar
Kat
1h

Andra… I’d love to live in a country that espoused all of your points, including mandatory voting. I have an Australian friend who has explained to me how they are taught from kindergarten that they will vote and how to fill out a ballot. It becomes a systemic responsibility and forces people to pay attention. Unless we stress the importance of “all our voices count” and make it mandatory, we will continue to have apathetic Americans who don’t participate…. “Freedom Freeloaders”….I want it but don’t want to put in any work!

A democracy is like a marriage… there are ups and downs and it takes a lot of hard work.

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