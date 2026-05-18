TOMORROW. 19 May 2026. Noon eastern. I’ll be live with Susan J. Demas, executive editor at Lincoln Square. Head over to the LS Substack to find us. WEDNESDAY. 20 May 2026. Noon eastern. Walter Rhein and I will be at his Substack, I'd Rather Be Writing, for another installment about narcissism. I’m bringing some resources as recommended reading. These live events are free for my subscribers, but this work doesn’t exist without Paid Subscribers. If you can afford to, please support this work by clicking the button below and upgrading to paid. Upgrade to PAID

I have several reader requests to share my thoughts on the unconstitutional taxpayer-funded White Christian Nationalist event known as Rededicate 250.

For those unfamiliar, Rededicate 250 was a nine-hour Christian worship event that happened yesterday (Sunday 17 May 2026) in Washington DC. It was organized by the White House Faith office and included many charismatic WCNs from Paula White-Cain’s Dominionist branch of Christian Nationalism.

The Opus Dei Catholic branch was represented, as was the Baptist/Protestant/Reconstructionist branch. But because White-Cain currently has undear leader’s favor, the Dominionist/NAR Charismatics determined the tone and tenor of this event.

It doesn’t mean Dominionists/NAR Charismatics have claimed victory in the coming New Inquisition. One can’t watch the likes of Doug Wilson, Joel Webbon, Brooks Potteiger and other Baptist/Protestant/Reconstructionist Male Supremacist Christian Nationalists - all of whom were excluded from this event because they don’t believe its female organizer should be elevated to the pulpit - without seeing a New Holy War dead ahead.

From my 24 February 2025 newsletter linked below:

Each (Christian Nationalist) sect believes they have the right and responsibility to turn society’s leadership away from rational secularism and to force everyone to follow their specific interpretation of faith. Because they do not agree on what makes one a “Real Christian,” they will have to either compromise on a national religion or fight over which one will rule. Each sect believes with absolute certainty that their interpretation of the Bible is the One True Faith. Their certainty will make compromise impossible, leaving us with the high probability of holy war.

For a discussion of the three sects of White Christian Nationalism, click the archived link below:

I can’t share my thoughts about Rededicate 250 because I didn’t watch.

I mentioned it to readers when I heard about it earlier this year. But devoting an entire day to watching our nation be engulfed in everything I warned about and begged Americans not to choose wasn’t conducive to a mentally healthy Sunday.

Instead, I’m going to talk about how the White Christian Nationalist Speaker of the House likely threatened US citizens’ First Amendment rights and tie his words to NSPM-7.

Here’s a clip from Johnson’s pre-show interview with Fox where he says the following: “The naysayers who have created this new term 'Christian nationalism' as a pejorative, a derogatory term, are trying to silence the influence and voices of Christians, and I think that's wildly inappropriate.”

“I think that’s wildly inappropriate” could mean “Anyone who uses the term ‘Christian Nationalist’ as a pejorative, a derogatory term, are anti-Christian and could be charged as domestic terrorists under NSPM-7.”

I can’t read the Speaker’s mind and wouldn’t want to spend one second in such a dark, twisted place if I could. I had a PTSD meltdown watching his smug sanctimoniousness in this clip.

NSPM-7 lists the following subjective speech and expression as possible DOMESTIC TERROR. Half are overtly Christian Nationalist. I added (Parenthesis).

Anti-Americanism

Anti-capitalism

Anti-Christianity (anti-White Christian Nationalism)

Support for the overthrow of the United States government

Extremism on migration

Extremism on race

Extremism on gender (anti-White Christian Nationalist views on gender)

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on the family

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on religion

Hostility (disagreement) toward those who hold traditional American (White Christian Nationalist) views on morality

I believe the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the person is who two heartbeats away from the US Presidency, used Fox News to announce that calling anyone a Christian Nationalist in the following ways could result in being charged as a domestic terrorist under NSPM-7:

Saying Christian Nationalists aren’t real Christians.

Christian Nationalists believe their interpretation of the Bible is THE TRUTH. They are CERTAIN they are RIGHT and cannot countenance disagreement. This indoctrinated narcissism results in a kind of holier-than-thou sanctimony. Any questioning of their beliefs causes a narcissist wound that can only be healed by punishing those who caused the wound.

Comparing Jesus Christ’s life and ministry of service to Christian Nationalism’s obsession with money, power, control, and oppressing those to whom Jesus would have chosen to minister.

Any attention to their prosperity gospel or their money, power, and control structure risks exposure of their grift and graft. After all, they don’t believe they robbed the American taxpayer to throw this outdoor revival service on taxpayer-owned property; God gave them the government and blesses our funds being given to them. Especially however much went into the pockets and pocketbooks of Paula White-Cain, Franklin Graham, et al.

Using the term “White Christian Nationalism,” which calls out the white supremacy and racism embedded in the WCN power-and-control structure.

We must never remind Americans that Christian Nationalist ministers also justified enslaving Black people in the lead-up to the Civil War. Many teach the Curse of Ham’s Son from their pulpits today. We must not decry their destruction of the Voting Rights Act or gutting of DEI programs. And we definitely must not shame them for using the n-word, embracing the term Nazi, or attacking women and People of Color.

Presenting how the founders laid out separation of church and state as an Enlightenment experiment to ensure the US had no government-mandated religion and was welcoming to all faiths and no faith.

The only NSPM-7-mandated teaching of Separation of Church and State will be “The Founders were all Christians. They founded a Christian nation, and they meant for the government to stay out of the affairs of the Christian church, not to keep the Christian church out of government.”

Supporting anything Christian Nationalists condemn: Transgender people; same-sex marriage; LGBTQ+ issues; female rights and bodily autonomy; equal rights for Peoples of Color; fair, humane treatment of immigrants.

This government outlined what this means for transgender people in their latest Counterterrorism Strategy. While many pundits have dismissed it as unserious and a joke, the regime is deadly serious. Readers can download it below.

2026 Usct Strategy Pdf 2.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Call me hysterical. Lots of people do. But this Texas Retransition Center (GO HERE) is the next salvo in the regime’s fight to eliminate transgender people. Look for these facilities to pop up around the country. I believe those who refuse to retransition and publicly renounce their transgender existences will be charged as domestic terrorists under NSPM-7 and sent to concentration camps to perform enslaved work until they die.

Disagreeing with a White Christian Nationalist about ANYTHING.

I’m a Christian, but I believe in same-sex marriage and will fight for those rights = You are a Domestic Terrorist under NSPM-7.

I’m a progressive Christian who practices the love of Jesus for all people, meaning I support and minister to immigrants, the unhoused, and the poor - You are a Domestic Terrorist under NSPM-7.

I’m a Christian who’s in church every time the doors are open, but I believe a woman has a right to terminate a pregnancy and support pro-abortion groups = You are a Domestic Terrorist under NSPM-7.

I’m a Christian who believes abortion is murder, but I don’t think I should dictate what women do with their bodies. I refuse to report anyone in my circle who may have terminated a pregnancy - You are a Domestic Terrorist under NSPM-7.

Share

To close, I have an anecdote for those who receive these newsletters from others and respond with, “This woman is so hysterical. This stuff will never happen.”

Last week, I read an article in The Guardian about a flesh-eating bacterium that is invading warming waters due to climate change. According to the article, it can penetrate a pin-sized cut and cause death within 24 hours. Thirty-two percent of those who ingest tainted shellfish die. GO HERE to read more.

A swimsuit-clad woman came up to a group of testers in protective gear. They were on a Florida beach gathering samples to see if this bacterium was present in local seawater.

Covered with bruises and scrapes, she asked the team if they were looking for “that flesh-eating bacteria?” When they said yes, she nodded, shrugged, and waded into the surf.

If you read this work and call me hysterical, YOU ARE THAT WOMAN WHO WALKED INTO THE SURF AFTER BEING TOLD FLESH-EATING BACTERIA COULD BE PRESENT.

For over two years, I have documented what Christian Nationalists intend to do to this country. So far, they have done EVERYTHING I said they would do.

Living in a Blue state won’t save you.

Thinking I’m hysterical won’t save you.

Saying Christian Nationalism isn’t real because you don’t know any Christian Nationalists won’t save you.

Your whiteness won’t save you. Eventually, even your white maleness won’t save you.

Stop being the woman swimming in an ocean with deadly bacteria. People who care about you send you this work because they believe it matters. Take it seriously. They may be trying to save your life or the life of someone you love.

Everyone can start by COLLECTIVE COMMUNITY ORGANIZING. Fascists cannot subjugate us if we have parallel support systems. Use ✨your weirdo friend✨’s Daisy Chain to get started today.

0:00 -11:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.