For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Sarah McKee's avatar
Sarah McKee
2h

Smarmy Speaker Johnson gives me the ik, too. And no, it is NOT appropriate to use public resources to celebrate, or whatever they were doing, their unconstitutional principles.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
2h

I didn't watch it either but I've been checking out some of the coverage. The good news is that Christo-fascist Woodstock was apparently very poorly attended and trump couldn't be bothered to skip his golf game to show up. I don't know how well it was publicized in right wing media but I live in the DC area and only learned about it last week by way of a notice from the Freedom from Religion Foundation. Friends who live in DC - one of whom still reads the WaPo - hadn't heard about it at all. I know these people have their claws deep in our government right now and are still very dangerous but the lack of enthusiasm for this event is encouraging.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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