For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
7h

These are the right questions, Andra. We will not begin to get the right answers until we end the perverse and corrosive effects of Citizens United.

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8 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Geoff Anderson's avatar
Geoff Anderson
7h

The one comfort I take is that Lindsay Graham who spent virtually his entire time in office advocating for, cajoling for, and pleading for a full on war with the Mullah's of Iran, finally found the chief executive who would prosecute said war, and then know deep in his heart that that pliant president had completely fucked it all up, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is stronger than ever.

To take that to his death bed seems fitting to me.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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