Over the past twenty-four hours, people have had lots to say about Lindsey Graham, former senior Senator from South Carolina who died over the weekend.

I lived in South Carolina for fifty-two years. He was my senior Senator since 2002, and I haven’t said much.

Human beings are still being disappeared to the tune of 2,000 per day. Russ Vought is still destroying the federal government while his boss loots it. Billionaires are still coordinating with regime traitors to rig the midterms. Democrats, and Americans more generally, still do little about any of it.

But I’ve also been quiet because I know people Graham genuinely loved like family. Whatever his faults, they are grieving him. One once worked with my husband as an urban design assistant, and we got to know a couple of them via that connection.

Which is why I can’t ever hear Lindsey Graham’s name without thinking about Evan Bayh.

Evan Bayh. Former governor of Indiana. Republican Senator who resigned in February 2010, citing extreme partisanship and extensive gridlock in his New York Times op-ed. (Source HERE.) Man who took his $9 million campaign war chest and ballooned his assets by multi-millions through lobbying his extensive connections and corporate board seats. (Sources HERE, HERE, and HERE.)

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Bayh announced his resignation less than a month after the US Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision. It’s so cynical of me to think he resigned because he knew his connections would be more lucrative post-Citizens United, and he could better enrich himself outside Congress than in it.

Anyway, the last time we had dinner with people who are mourning Graham today, we talked about Evan Bayh’s recent resignation. They were worried about the extreme partisanship they saw in DC and knew Bayh’s resignation would worsen it. We bemoaned the country’s trajectory while we awaited our table.

Circa-2010 Lindsey Graham was an across-the-aisle deal-maker with many, many personal appetites and faults. He lit up while hammering out compromises with both friends and foes. My husband had dinner with him once, and Graham spent more time working a deal on the phone than enjoying the meal or his table mates’ company. He came away from that experience and said, “Working deals is clearly what Graham loves about politics. I don’t like the man or his positions, but he’s good at the deal part of it.”

Which is why I was actually glad to see him in Ukraine. If anyone could’ve dragged this regime to a deal that benefited Ukraine, it was Lindsey Graham.

In post-Citizens United 2010, Graham had to raise $35,000 A DAY to maintain his campaign war chest. (At his death, it reportedly held $15.6 million. Source HERE.)

Two years post-Citizens United, Graham was making time for breakfast with a potential donor who pledged five figures to his campaign. I don’t know whether that donor got a federal contract, but the last time I drove by their business, its footprint had doubled.

Because when elected officials must raise five-or-six figures PER DAY to remain in office, they make the most time for people who can hand them money.

And so Lindsey Graham the across-the-aisle-deal-maker died and resurrected himself as Lindsey Graham the ruthless-filler-of-the-campaign-war-chest. Some will argue he never had a soul to lose, but he lost whatever remained in this post-Citizens United transition. Well before undear leader appeared and squashed Graham’s presidential ambitions.

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Mark 8:36 KJV

Instead of penning more opinions about people who are dead and/or done, we Americans need to ask ourselves what we value.

I don’t care whether Mitch McConnell is alive. Or where Lindsey Graham died. Or what Graham Platner should do now.

While we’ve been consumed with these conversations, 2,000 more human beings a day have disappeared into concentration camps. Homeless people are now in a first-of-its-kind Utah concentration camp. Stephen Miller is still shrieking at his minions to get to 3,000 disappearances per day. Russell Vought is still destroying the government. Billionaires and the billionaire-in-chief are still looting our treasury, our national assets, and our public lands. More Flock cameras have gone up while more water has been diverted into surveillance centers. ICE has executed more innocent human life. Nobody has done squat about protecting the midterms, but billionaires have worked with this regime to fine-tune corrupting them.

Do we want to keep participating in a political system that pollutes everyone it touches, because billionaires have bought everything and everyone?

Are we okay to keep letting billionaires use information and drama and outrage to capture and hold our attention?

Is it cool to let billionaires keep stealing our retirement, our healthcare, our land, our resources, and our children and grandchildren’s futures?

All so we can say the most viral thing on the internet today?

When we let that happen - and even willingly gleefully shamelessly take part - how much are we like Lindsey Graham?

To those who loved Graham like family, I am sorry for your loss.

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