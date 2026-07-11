For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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What the National Counterterrorism Strategy Really Is With Bryan C Del Monte

A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
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Bryan C. Del Monte's avatar
Andra Watkins and Bryan C. Del Monte
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Many thanks to Bryan C. Del Monte for giving us a peek into how our Department of Defense and intelligence communities used to work. I hope everyone learns from this informative conversation.

As always, those who prefer to skim a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.

Subscribe to De Monte’s deep dives into how the federal government was designed to function and his breakdown of what’s happening now at The Long Memo (TLM):

The Long Memo (TLM)
I wrote memos for senior government officials to make better policy decisions. Now I write them to help people like you understand our world.
By Bryan C. Del Monte

If you’re thinking you might like to give yourselves options to leave the United States, Del Monte also writes Borderless Living. He uses a model he developed to rank countries into Tiers, and authors Country Briefs organized around this system. Many readers who use this model are looking for OPTIONALITY: Build an alternate place to land or second residency/citizenship to respond to increasing US instability.

Borderless Living
Borderless Living is a guide for quietly building a life beyond borders—legally, intelligently, and on your terms. If you're planning your next chapter abroad, you're in the right place.
By Bryan C. Del Monte
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