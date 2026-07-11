What the National Counterterrorism Strategy Really Is With Bryan C Del Monte

Many thanks to Bryan C. Del Monte for giving us a peek into how our Department of Defense and intelligence communities used to work. I hope everyone learns from this informative conversation.

As always, those who prefer to skim a transcript can find one at the Transcript button below the video.

Subscribe to De Monte’s deep dives into how the federal government was designed to function and his breakdown of what’s happening now at The Long Memo (TLM):

If you’re thinking you might like to give yourselves options to leave the United States, Del Monte also writes Borderless Living. He uses a model he developed to rank countries into Tiers, and authors Country Briefs organized around this system. Many readers who use this model are looking for OPTIONALITY: Build an alternate place to land or second residency/citizenship to respond to increasing US instability.