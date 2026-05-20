For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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What to Do When Narcissists Are Everywhere with Walter Rhein

And how to onboard tools to combat them
Andra Watkins's avatar
Walter Rhein's avatar
Andra Watkins and Walter Rhein
May 20, 2026

Walter and I promised you lots of resources to learn about narcissism, gaslighting, boundary-setting, and combatting narcissists. Whether in your personal relationships or from this abusive government, we hope these tools will help you cope.

Book: The Gaslight Effect by Dr Robin Stern. GO HERE to get your copy. Ignore the conspiracy theorist foreword and dive right into this text. It helped me see the many ways my abusers were manipulating me via gaslighting; it is critical to surviving the daily onslaught of abuse from this narcissist government.

Book: Gaslighting Recognize Manipulative and Emotionally Abusive People - And Break Free by Dr Stephanie Sarkis. GO HERE to get your copy. I loved how this book gave me concrete things I could do to set boundaries, protect myself, and build better habits.

This Power and Control Wheel. This was developed by the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project in Duluth, MN. It outlines the many strategies narcissists can use to oppress and control their targets. I found it helpful to learn about these tactics, because it made them easier to recognize in real time.

Ann Kramer’s Substack and YouTube channel Fractured world--build Wholeness. Readers can get started learning how to build their own wholeness below:

Fractured world--build Wholeness
Start Here:
Hi—welcome to Fractured World—Build Wholeness. Below you’ll learn the who, what, where, when and why of this newsletter to see if it might be useful for you…
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a year ago · 1 like · Ann Kramer

Get out from behind screens and BUILD FACE-TO-FACE COMMUNITY. I interviewed ✨your weirdo friend✨ about their Daisy Chain for community building earlier this year. Abusers cannot break us when we aren’t isolated; the more we connect, the more they will struggle to control us. Make this resource your manifesto.

your weirdo friend
The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor's Guide to Mass Cooperation
The Daisy Chain is a story of how everyday people move together to reclaim democracy when institutions are weaponized against them…
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4 months ago · 1167 likes · 92 comments · ✨your weirdo friend✨

Subscribe to Walter Rhein at I'd Rather Be Writing below:

I'd Rather Be Writing
My perspective is never given equal representation in the mainstream media. I believe character matters. I believe the experts. I believe in education. I believe women. Let me know if you have a story to tell. There's no AI content in my newsletter.
By Walter Rhein

Thank you An Mcgreevy, Ann Kramer, Acejonesz, Deborah solleveld, Georgina, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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