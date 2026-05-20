What to Do When Narcissists Are Everywhere with Walter Rhein

Walter and I promised you lots of resources to learn about narcissism, gaslighting, boundary-setting, and combatting narcissists. Whether in your personal relationships or from this abusive government, we hope these tools will help you cope.

Book: The Gaslight Effect by Dr Robin Stern. GO HERE to get your copy. Ignore the conspiracy theorist foreword and dive right into this text. It helped me see the many ways my abusers were manipulating me via gaslighting; it is critical to surviving the daily onslaught of abuse from this narcissist government.

Book: Gaslighting Recognize Manipulative and Emotionally Abusive People - And Break Free by Dr Stephanie Sarkis. GO HERE to get your copy. I loved how this book gave me concrete things I could do to set boundaries, protect myself, and build better habits.

This Power and Control Wheel. This was developed by the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project in Duluth, MN. It outlines the many strategies narcissists can use to oppress and control their targets. I found it helpful to learn about these tactics, because it made them easier to recognize in real time.

Ann Kramer’s Substack and YouTube channel Fractured world--build Wholeness. Readers can get started learning how to build their own wholeness below:

Get out from behind screens and BUILD FACE-TO-FACE COMMUNITY. I interviewed ✨your weirdo friend✨ about their Daisy Chain for community building earlier this year. Abusers cannot break us when we aren’t isolated; the more we connect, the more they will struggle to control us. Make this resource your manifesto.

Subscribe to Walter Rhein at I'd Rather Be Writing below:

Thank you An Mcgreevy, Ann Kramer, Acejonesz, Deborah solleveld, Georgina, and many others for tuning into my live video with Walter Rhein! Join me for my next live video in the app.