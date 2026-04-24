For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
6h

I live in Ohio and this bill is just stupid. It is a reflection of the chutzpah and arrogance Ohio Republicans have in wrecking our state government.

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
6h

From Florida’s SB 1438….the lewd exposure of

103 prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts when it:

104 1. Predominantly appeals to a prurient, shameful, or morbid

105 interest;

106 2. Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the

107 adult community of this state as a whole with respect to what is

108 suitable material or conduct for the age of the child present;

Good thing the woman protesting in the penis costume was not in Florida.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2023/1438/BillText/er/HTML

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