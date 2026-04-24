This newsletter on Ohio House Bill 249 is one of the most read things I’ve written:

In fact, it has been read so much and gone so far that Ohio Republicans are being forced to gaslight us with accusations of “fear-mongering” and “perversion.”

Yes, I know she is attacking the Columbus Dispatch, but my 1 April newsletter and Lincoln Square discussion drew increased attention to this bill. Your support of this work makes a difference. In this case, it is forcing Ohio Republicans to work a lot harder for their terrible bill. Upgrade to PAID

Read the full opinion in The Columbus Dispatch HERE.

It’s no surprise that White Christian Nationalists trot out the female sponsor of this legislation to gaslight society. After all, they can’t expect the man to address this one. This bill’s male co-sponsor was upbraided for posting sexually explicit and degrading comments against women on Facebook between 2018 and 2022. He’s also an expert gaslighter. When confronted about his Facebook history, he basically said he was joking.

Narcissists don’t bother with gaslighting unless they believe they might lose.

Because nothing shuts people up and/or makes others ignore them like hearing they’re crazy or being told they can’t take a joke.

How many other times have we heard we were being hysterical? Or fear-mongering? Or alarmist? Or exaggerating? Or perverting the facts? Or overreacting? Or too sensitive? Or lacking a sense of humor? Or crazy?

We heard these phrases before the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Every time I told people Project 2025 was the plan, I was hit with but they say it isn’t and 45 says he doesn’t know anything about it and you’re overreacting and you’re prattling on about nothing and you’re hysterical.

Those of us who called Project 2025 a Christo-fascist manifesto were laughed out of rooms. Called alarmist. Delusional. Ridiculous. Even some corporate media outlets are now being forced to cover the Christian Nationalism undergirding Project 2025 BECAUSE OF HOW NOT DELUSIONAL WE WERE.

I heard variations of gaslighting when I warned readers 2 YEARS AGO that WCN Republicans would seek to outlaw or greatly restrict access to the hormonal birth control pill. Here’s just one of hundreds of hits by anti-abortion groups claiming hormonal birth control causes abortions. There’s so much of this garbage online that AI actually claims whether or not the pill causes abortions is “in dispute.” This regime constantly attacks contraception and calls the pill abortifacient birth control.

Not to mention climate scientists who tie increases in wildfires and other disasters to climate change. They’re just being climate change alarmists.

Stop letting gaslighters control narratives.

Note: Gaslighting terms are bolded and italicized below. For those who didn’t grow up in homes where this was the norm.

When Angie King calls our observations about this bill the peak of fear-mongering, she’s admitting that we’ve hit on something:

This bill’s language around PRIVATE AREAS is intentionally ambiguous and subjective.

She claims it only applies to “adult performances and imagery,” but the bill’s actual language DOES NOT SAY THAT. Ohio Republicans could fix it by adding specific language to this bill about sports bras, cheerleading uniforms, base layers, public braless-ness (the horror), swimsuits, and more.

Or they could remove the expanded term PRIVATE AREA and return to the more common term PRIVATE PARTS, which are generally understood to be exposed female breasts, male and female buttocks, and male and female genitals. By adding the phrase when covered by an undergarment and calling it PRIVATE AREA, the authors of this bill kicked open the door to this kind of scrutiny. They expand the notion of indecency to visible undergarments or subjective areas someone may claim should be covered by an undergarment. Pointing this out is NOT fear-mongering.

If we’re deliberately misrepresenting this legislation, then take away our ability to fear-monger: Define what covered by an undergarment actually means, and spell out how exposing said PRIVATE AREAS would be indecent. There is an actual smorgasbord of legal words and jargon that could exclude women and their clothing from this bill. Angie King and her ilk could use them and state exactly what they mean instead of accusing us of nothing but perversion.

It might also be helpful to explain how this bill’s male co-sponsor should be the standard-bearer for this kind of legislation given his history. Dismissing his statements with everybody should know I was joking isn’t sufficient. Would you want a man who typed this to be anywhere near your children?

When Republicans drag out narcissist gaslighting instead of explaining and/or amending their nebulously-worded legislation, we’ve put them on the back foot...and we’ve made it that much harder for them to bulldoze forward with the legislation as it is.

We’re not fear-mongering.

We’re not hysterical.

We’re not deliberately misrepresenting their meaning.

If you live in Ohio, make more noise about House Bill 249. And if you live elsewhere, share this newsletter with everyone you know, because if this becomes law in Ohio it is likely coming for your state, especially if you live in a red state.

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People who prefer video and audio can watch my discussion of this bill’s implications with Sam Osterhout at Lincoln Square below:

0:00 -8:12

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PS Instead of talking about what this bill does to women, we could demand that Republicans stop with hateful-to-the-LGBTQ-&-Trans-community bills in the first place.