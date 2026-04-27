For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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GeorgeCarlinWasRight's avatar
GeorgeCarlinWasRight
10h

Some days you scare the shit out of me….thank you! (Sorta)

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Peter F Rose's avatar
Peter F Rose
10h

l am so glad you write, educate, alert and warn, Andra. This is a very specific threat. Added to the pretty much limitless threats and deeply offensive litany of alarming and disgusting shit we're already coping with, this topic presents as a melanoma on the body politic. I have to know about it all. But if it's horrifying and depressing for me, PTSD has to be a real nightmare for the reporter.

Thank you.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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