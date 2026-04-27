Last April, I wrote a three-part series called What Is Anti-Christian Bias? in response to the regime’s publication of NSPM-7.

Given the weekend news and the regime’s response, it might be a good time for readers to review this series.

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In the wake of Saturday’s DC shooting, the regime came out blazing. What the regime seeds, corporate media repeats. Besides bludgeoning Americans with the need for a certain building, they’re out to convince everyone that anti-Christian bias is a dangerous enemy and a threat to national security.

Trump said in TV interviews that the suspect, whom an official identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance, California, had posted what Trump described as an “anti-Christian” manifesto. "He was a Christian, ‌believer, and then he became an anti-Christian, and he had a lot of change," Trump told CBS' "60 Minutes" program. "He was probably a pretty sick guy." SOURCE: Reuters

In the days since the attack, numerous journalists and creators have written about the invocation of the term anti-Christian. Jeff Sharlet (HERE) and Ken Klippenstein (HERE), among others, have done deep dives into the Christian points of the shooter’s manifesto.

I’m not going to repeat the work of others. My job is to look ahead, to help readers process this moment and navigate what’s coming: Onward Christian (Nationalist) soldiers, pumped full of propagandaroids.

In my view, Cole Allen believed he was being a faithful Christian soldier. The very thing the regime is weaponizing to motivate a red-pilled, highly radicalized sub-group: White Christian Nationalists. The regime is using this event to goad highly radicalized Christian Nationalist extremists to resort to violence to protect themselves from so-called “Christian persecution.”

Imagine you’re a child in a White Christian Nationalist church. The first time you hear you might have to take up weapons and kill your fellow Americans for Jesus, you’re maybe eight years old. 1977. You remember looking around the auditorium at the rapt faces; you hear the robust echoes of many male amens; and you wonder if you’ll have to kill someone you love to protect your faith.

Over the years, the church and school bring in a parade of propagandists, though you see them as seers, men with information that’s being withheld from the public, people sent by the One True God to help you prepare to be a good Christian solider. They convince your family to expand their gun collection. Invest in a gun safe. Only vote for people who will protect the Second Amendment, because it is the only way to prepare for what’s coming: Christian persecution so extreme, you will be required to fight and die for Jesus.

You took an off-ramp from that radicalizing indoctrination, but plenty of congregants did not. They are in their sixth decade of hearing how much the Left hates them. For those born into that world, Onward Christian Soldiers is the only message they’ve ever known. They march in place. They sing that hymn. They buy more weapons. And they become more radicalized.

Every question. Each NO ruling or statement or law. All brands of pushback. Even saying I’d like to change the subject and let’s agree to disagree and you can believe whatever you want, and so can I. White Christian Nationalists have been radicalized to believe they will only be safe when EVERYONE is WCN, either by choice or by force. To refuse is to be inhuman. Hated. Condemned to die by the hand of crusading Christian soldiers who respond to the master’s call.

This specific invocation of “anti-Christian” is designed to start this progression.

Of course, they’ll pour money and resources into investigating any group or individual they suspect of being anti-Christian. They will trot out example after example of so-called anti-Christian bias solely as meat to activate this highly radicalized base.

But Andra. There can’t be that many Americans who fall into the camp of I’ll pick up a gun and shoot you to death for Jesus. I don’t know anyone like that.

According to PRRI’s latest Mapping Christian Nationalism survey (Feb 2026), this radicalized base has grown since their last report.

11% of Americans identify as Christian Nationalism Adherents (up from 10% in the 2022 report.) Adherents are the most radicalized group.

23% of Americans identify as Christian Nationalism Sympathizers (up from 20% in the 2022 report.) Many Sympathizers could be fully radicalized, given the right motivations.

The biggest overall decline since the last survey? Christian Nationalism Rejecters, which fell from 32% in the 2022 survey to 26% in this one.

3 in 10 WCN Adherents (30%) and a quarter of Sympathizers (23%) agree that “because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”

SOURCE: PRRI’s Mapping Christian Nationalism Survey. February 2026

Let’s assign these numbers to the US population. According to the US Census Bureau, the 2025 US population hovered just under 342 million (SOURCE.)

11% of 342 million = 37,620,000 people are Christian Nationalist Adherents, the most radicalized group in this survey.

23% of 342 million = 78,660,000 people are Christian Nationalist Sympathizers. A portion could be fully radicalized, given the right motivations.

116,280,000 Americans, just over 1/3 of the US population, could be persuaded to be Christian Nationalist extremists.

What could that mean from an Onward Christian Soldiers perspective?

11,286,000 Christian Nationalist Adherents believe they may have to resort to violence to save the country.

18,091,800 Christian Nationalist Sympathizers believe they may have to resort to violence to save the country.

29,377,800 Americans. The current regime messaging is designed to activate just under 30 million Americans to commit acts of violence to protect their faith (which is the same thing to them as being a “patriot, protecting the country, and saving the country.”) They have been indoctrinated, some for up to six decades, some their whole lives, to conflate being American with being a White Christian Nationalist. At this point, their programming cannot process these regime messages as anything else.

Invoking the words anti-Christian now is marching orders.

And the regime knows it.

Please share this newsletter with your connections. You might help a few more people understand what’s happening in the coming weeks. Share

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