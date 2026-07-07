The biggest, most audacious ship ever built leaves port on another voyage. It has survived revolutions, sabotage, terror attacks, and at least one bloody mutiny, but it keeps sailing. It might take on water now and again, but it doesn’t sink.

It’s an imperfect vessel. Much of the crew lives in the ship’s bowels with no windows and scant glimpses of sunlight. Workers on higher decks make it their mission to enforce those barriers. To them, it’s just reward for never rubbing shoulders with the owners at the top.

But they keep the ship afloat. This ship was built to withstand fatal blows. It came equipped with everything necessary to repair all conceivable attacks, whether natural or manmade. A manual the original design team wrote ages ago. A few updates. An impressive set of tools for any calamity.

They all agree it is an exceptional ship.

One arctic night, the ship rams into an iceberg. It slices the hull in one long, inelegant gash.

Armed with their heavy set of instructions and tools, the crew races to positions and begins the process of containment. They have everything they need to stop the water, pump it out, and repair the hole.

All they have to do is close one heavy steel door to keep the water from spreading belowdecks.

While water pours in and parts of the crew vanish into the deep wet cold and the ship starts to lean, a knot of crew stands at the steel door arguing over whose job it is to push the button and seal the door.

The inrushing ocean pounds like Niagara.

People slip and gurgle and scream.

The mighty ship groans and leans a little more.

And the crowd at the door points fingers at each other over whose fault it is the iceberg was there. Who should’ve seen they were going to hit it. Who failed to reinforce the hull one more time to sustain that blow. Whose job it is to push the button, close the door, and stop the water.

Will they still be arguing about the damn door when the ship’s bow rears vertical and the ship is sucked into its watery grave?

I have nothing else today. I’ll be back tomorrow with blasphemy laws, porn bans, and forced pregnancy tests.

More of that water we should be doing everything we can to stop.

I appreciate you. Thank you for being here, especially on days I should probably scream into a paper bag instead of writing.

TOMORROW. 8 July 2026. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE.

Evan Hurst and I will chat about the church’s raging appetite for sexual assault, including the over 200 guilty verdicts he documented in 2025. PAID SUBSCRIBERS, JOIN US! $8/month. $60/year. Less than 20 cents per newsletter. Upgrade to PAID

0:00 -3:19

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