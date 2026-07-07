For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ana warner's avatar
Ana warner
15h

Sorry you’re having ‘a day’. We all get it. Give that paper bag a good scream

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
14h

I wrote the following on the 100th anniversary of the Titanic's sinking. Times still have not changed.

"As you may have heard if you weren't stranded on an ice floe, the supposedly unsinkable Titanic went down in the North Atlantic exactly 100 years ago this weekend.

It remains an epochal event; one of the greatest catastrophes of the 20th century.  At the time, it was “unthinkable,” "impossible."  A black swan. 

Until the details emerged.  With the benefit of hindsight, it all seemed inevitable:  corners cut, disbelief suspended, expert opinions ignored.  This is partly why Titanic has transcended the literal and become metaphor for commercial hubris, institutional blindness and human fallibility (and more, to some.)"

Same as it ever was...

Think I'll go for a walk in the rain.

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