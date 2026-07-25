50% OFF FREE ARCHIVES FOR ALL SALE! $30/year subscription for YOU (reg $60)

A 6-month paid sub to a person who can’t afford it

AND free archive access for everyone through the midterms. 18 free subscribers took advantage of this offer yesterday. We still have 82 to go to reach our goal. Offer ends 31 July 2026 at 11:59pm eastern. 50% OFF FREE FOR ALL Don’t want to give money to Substack and Stripe? You can take advantage of this offer by VENMO. Click the button below and leave your subscriber email address on your purchase. I’ll get you set up! VENMO

I don’t normally send Saturday newsletters, but I feel compelled to write today.

My husband and I saw Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey on Thursday night, and I’ve been thinking about it since. Maybe because it is everywhere right now.

I’ll say more about how the movie hit me and what I think of Nolan’s films in general at the end.

I have a theory about why Elon Musk and his ilk really hate this movie, and it has nothing to do with the casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy/Clytemnestra.

A central theme of The Odyssey as an epic tale is Xenia, the ancient Greek code of hospitality. It commanded that strangers be treated with respect and set out a specific expectations hosts owed guests.

Xenia applied regardless of who knocked on one’s door requesting food, protection, and shelter. A host owed kindness to everyone who asked, and guests were required to respect the host and their property while showing gratitude. (Source and more discussion of Xenia HERE.)

Feed the hungry.

House the stranger.

Protect the vulnerable.

It almost sounds like the ancient Greeks read the Bible. Or the writers of the Bible knew about Xenia. Or Jesus Christ quoted Zeus. Or something.

In part, The Odyssey is a warning about what happens when humans ignore Xenia, or our obligation to treat strangers with respect and dignity. Ten years of war - won by lying to the enemy in the form of a hollow horse - followed by ten years of wandering.

I think Musk and his ilk hate this version of The Odyssey because it reminds us of Xenia, our fundamental human obligation to one another. It spotlights how far this regime and its enablers have strayed from basic humanity.

I used to enjoy Nolan’s films, but I now see him as a misogynist who doesn’t know how to portray female characters.

This is particularly on display in The Odyssey. He reduced some of the most celebrated female characters in Western literature to bland background for the men. Only Samantha Morton seemed determined to buck Nolan’s required display of flat, lifeless femininity.

As an aside, the novel Circe by Madeline Miller is a captivating book. I’d prefer to see it as a movie over Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The scenery is sprawling and varied. I appreciated some of the tricks Nolan employed to avoid the use of CGI. I didn’t check the time over the course of the film’s three hours, but I left feeling empty. If I had the opportunity to watch it on IMAX, I might. But otherwise, this is a film I’ll never watch again.

Have you seen The Odyssey? Tell me what you thought in a comment today.

Leave a comment

I leave readers with a few scenes from one of the movie’s filming locations. Ancient Scandinavians cast Hell as a frozen wasteland, not a lake of fire. Nolan set Hades on Iceland’s Reynisfjara. I once stayed in a cabin on that beach upon completing a residency at the Icelandic Writers Union in Reykjavik. The farmer who owns them is an Icelandic version of my father.