For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Ma's avatar
Ma
1h

A girl can only hope. You’re so funny.

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Bryan C. Del Monte's avatar
Bryan C. Del Monte
1h

God let’s fucking hope so.

I mean… I lack the imagination to have consistently appointed such thoroughly incompetent and malevolent people in such positions.

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5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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