TODAY. 3 JUNE 2026. NOON EASTERN. SUBSTACK LIVE. We’ve been talking a lot about Coverture. Attorney, law professor, and author Allison Tait will join us to discuss the legal aspects of Coverture. Her work translates this oppressive system into relatable, understandable pieces so that we can push back. To join us, click the button below and Upgrade to Paid. Upgrade to PAID

Former Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem was an abomination.

I don’t need to recount her affair, her private jet with the luxury bed, her blow-up sex doll cowgirl cosplay, her husband, her Reich-like filming at CECOT, or her numerous atrocities against human beings.

She also exhibited White Christian Nationalist bonafides: Bible verses posted to social media accounts; WCN songs and imagery in recruitment videos; and public appearances riddled with perverted Biblical references and imagery.

Markwayne Mullin is worse.

As soon as he was appointed, those of us who understand White Christian Nationalism said he would be worse. He’s a radicalized WCN extremist, a zealot member of City Elders, an NAR/Dominionist White Christian Nationalist sect based in Oklahoma.

As a Dominionist, he could be an apostle in that camp. Apostles tend to keep their identifies hidden until they conquer their “mountain,” part of the Seven Mountains Mandate. NAR apostles speak in tongues and teach that God speaks through them. In other words, they claim to speak for God on earth; they violate the 2nd Commandment by making themselves as gods.

Noem’s ambition was more important to her than White Christian Nationalism.

She made little secret of her desire to be President. Throughout her tenure, she used her access to taxpayer funds to make campaign-style commercials and raise her national profile. In everything she did, I believe her professed White Christian Nationalism was secondary to her desire for political advancement. Despite being surrounded by men who rip away women’s rights with glee, she believed she was part of the boys’ club. When her political ambition became too apparent, they discarded and destroyed her. She “forgot her place.”

Mullin’s ambition IS White Christian Nationalism.

His zealotry causes him to make radicalized extremist proclamations like we’re going to pull CBP from airports in sanctuary cities. When he floats these ideas, he doesn’t think about economics or logistics. He doesn’t care if the American people suffer severe supply chain shortages because of canceled cargo flights. Nor does he feel compassion for American families who’ve saved for years for that European holiday.

Protecting the gates from worldly influence (part of City Elders’ mission) and forcing government to follow WCN beliefs are central to Markwayne Mullin. Once he achieves his mountain, he no longer needs to do simple political math. Unlike Noem, his focus is on dominating his mountain in service to White Christian Nationalism. Every move he makes isn’t based on how it impacts his chances to be President someday.

This zealotry is his weakness.

Americans have now had more than a year of economic insanity. Tariffs. Kidnapping and disappearing essential workers in multiple industries. Alienating allies, which has boomeranged against the US tourism industry. Multiple weather calamities with little-to-no federal assistance. The Iran War.

A year ago, airline industry CEOs might have gone along with Mullin’s crazy, because they were drunk on the Republicans will kill all corporate regulation kool-aid. Today, these CEOs and their shareholders will never accept this kind of hit to their profits. They may vote for religious zealots, but as soon as those zealots threaten to decimate their bottom lines, the zealot will see how much more important the Religion of Extractive Capitalism is in American society.

I could be wrong, but I believe Mullin’s threat was a grave miscalculation. Sure, he told everyone he wanted to pull CBP from blue state airports in his confirmation hearing. And everyone shrugged, said he’ll never do that or he doesn’t mean that or that’s just a bully being a bully, and they confirmed him.

He should’ve waited until he was settled into the DHS role to reveal this level of zealotry. He believed his confirmation was a sign from God. He achieved his mountain’s pinnacle, and he didn’t wait to act.

In the process, the airline industry is attacking him. Other corporate types are joining the fray. He’s further embarrassing a failing leader who punishes those who make him look bad. If he enacts this policy at just one airport, it will create enough chaos to perhaps be his undoing.

Time will tell.

In the meantime, let the airlines know how you feel about this proposed policy.

Call them and demand to know how they will handle your international flight in the event this policy is implemented.

Threaten to cancel your booked-and-already-paid-for tickets.

Call and tell them you’d love to book your international holiday, but you simply cannot in this environment. Then hang up.

Don’t book domestic plane travel, either. Call them and let them know why you’ll be driving or training to your next destination.

Our elected representatives may ignore our calls, but for-profit companies care about money. Even if you don’t have planned travel and/or never fly, call them and let them know how much pain Americans can cause by not flying.

It may or may not get rid of Markwayne Mullin, but a girl can hope and dream.

Click the button below to share this newsletter with your connections. Share

0:00 -6:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.