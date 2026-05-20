For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

I take it seriously now that we have a law that allows officials to designate any group as “domestic terrorists”. Also,six protesters were arrested by Fl Highway Patrol last year,charged with FELONY criminal mischief, for chalking 🌈the crosswalk at the Pulse massacre site in Orlando….with WATER-SOLUBLE chalk! The local state’s attorney recently dropped the charges but this may not be over.DeSantis suspended her in ‘23 as apparently she wasn’t “law and order” enough….and then she won re-election.💪🏾 She is black and our out-of-control AG is constantly attacking her….

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Rosanne's avatar
Rosanne
3h

Do the white national Christians have a position on mixed race marriages and their offspring? Just wondering….

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3 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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