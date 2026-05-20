Join Walter Rhein and me TODAY to talk about regime narcissism. Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. This event is open to ALL subscribers. Paid subscribers make this work possible. Click the button below and Upgrade to Paid to support this work. Like today’s newsletter, which was a very triggering write but a vital read. Upgrade to PAID

Last week, The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols released this critique of the latest United States Counterterrorism Strategy. Readers can access a gift link HERE.

Nichols continues to make the same mistake of many independents, leftists, and progressives: He does not take this document seriously.

His closing paragraph sums up his entire view:

A document that should have explained the president’s plan to keep the American people safe during wartime is now on global display as a pathetic—and dangerous—joke. More than anything, it is a faithful reflection of the Trump administration itself: To judge from this report, America’s counterterrorism policy is unfocused, run by amateurs, and concerned more with Donald Trump’s many grievances than the security of the United States. SOURCE: The Atlantic (gift link above)

I’ve seen people eviscerate this document as amateur hour. I’ve also seen people hone in on the threats to transgender people and ignore the rest.

Readers, please understand: The US Counterterrorism Strategy is the norm for a Christian Nationalist theocratic/theonomic government. Its enemies are all who disagree. It won’t be enough to keep one’s head down and attempt to avoid notice; this government’s wrath will visit all who refuse to kneel.

Those of us who escaped White Christian Nationalism can see it for what it is:

A declaration of war on all who refuse to be sycophantic, raging Christian Nationalists.

Readers can download the whole Counterterrorism Strategy below. (Sixteen pages, notable for how certain themes repeat.)

2026 Usct Strategy Pdf 2.24MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Before we dissect this document, we should learn more about its author Sebastian Gorka.

Gorka is Hungarian, born in the UK. He has deep ties to the Hungarian far-right, but of greater note is his raging Christian Nationalism. Here are a few of his stated beliefs for the record:

He has said, “We are not the lambs of the Bible... we are there when he calls, ‘Sell everything you own and buy a sword,’” emphasizing a militant form of Christianity. (“Worship is warfare,” a theme we’re hearing more from members of this regime.)

Advocates for Christianity to be central to American identity , arguing that the U.S. must defend its Judeo-Christian heritage against what he calls “radical Left” indoctrination in education.

Supports policies aligned with the "America First" agenda, including the Muslim travel ban, and has downplayed threats from white supremacist extremism while amplifying those from Islamist terrorism.

For more of his public statements and WCN extremism, GO HERE.

If anyone sought to define a radicalized White Christian Nationalist extremist with a photo, she could make a compelling case for an image of Sebastian Gorka.

It’s hard to click LIKE and RESTACK on my newsletters. But both actions trick Substack’s algorithm into showing my work to more readers. Please click the LIKE and RESTACK buttons in this newsletter.

Gorka trots out the differences between his authored counterterrorism strategy and others in the second paragraph:

Counterterrorism (CT) is a core part the national security mission, and its primary objective is to protect Americans from being harmed by terrorist groups and to deter and undermine the support they receive from enemy actors. Additionally, we recognize that a new type of domestic terrorism has emerged, driven by violent extremists who have adopted ideologies antithetical to freedom and the American way of life.

Pundits cannot take this document seriously because most haven’t been indoctrinated in Christian Nationalism. Instead, they look for the usual markers that make this “normal” by comparing it to what came before it.

In paragraph two, Gorka plainly spells out that this is something new. We cannot compare it to anything produced by a previous administration.

Let’s translate the bolded White Christian Nationalist language above.

New type of domestic terrorism

This is the regime’s official acknowledgement that DISSENT = DOMESTIC TERROR. It is the continued implementation of the Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther, which led to NSPM-7. It sets aside First Amendment protections. In this context, dissent is any statement or act that is critical of the regime, its billionaire overlords, and White Christian Nationalists.

As I’ve written previously, let’s agree to disagree is dissent. Rolling one’s eyes is dissent. I can see your point but I share a different view is dissent. You can go to church all you want but I don’t find anything there is dissent. People like Gorka only countenance 100% agreement and compliance. The slightest deviation is DISSENT. All dissenters are domestic terrorists.

Violent extremists

Once one understands that DISAGREEMENT = VIOLENCE to White Christian Nationalists, he can see how WCNs like Gorka see violence everywhere.

I don’t agree with you is extreme violence. I condemn what you’re doing to human beings is extreme violence to a crowd who believes their every act reveals “the light of our Savior.” I reject your inflammatory rhetoric is extreme violence to insecure people who transmogrify faith into certainty, because certainty is the only way they can cope with death’s unknowns.

Adopted ideologies antithetical to freedom

I’ll come back to the rest of the phrase in a minute. To understand what Gorka is saying, we have to review what he means when he uses the word “freedom.”

On 5 February 2024, I wrote about Project 2025’s Christofascist language. Every reader of this newsletter would be wise to go back and spend time with that piece now. It has never been more relevant or revelatory.

From that newsletter:

What does Project 2025 say about the good/best life? When the Founders spoke of “pursuit of Happiness,” what they meant might be understood today as in essence “pursuit of Blessedness.” That is, an individual must be free to live as his Creator ordained—to flourish. Our Constitution grants each of us the liberty to do not what we want, but what we ought. This pursuit of the good life is found primarily in family—marriage, children, Thanksgiving dinners, and the like. Many find happiness through their work. Religious devotion and spirituality are the greatest sources of happiness around the world. Still others find themselves happiest in their local voluntary communities of friends, their neighbors, their civic or charitable work. The American Republic was founded on principles prioritizing and maximizing individuals’ rights to live their best life or to enjoy what the Framers called “the Blessings of Liberty.” Project 2025, pages 13 - 14

To a radicalized WCN extremist like Gorka, FREEDOM means the liberty to do not what we want, but what we ought.

As I wrote in my 2024 newsletter, this is a Biblical concept:

Our Constitution grants each of us the liberty to do not what we want, but what we ought. This is Biblical language drawn from Romans 7:15 - 20. It is based on the idea that all humans are born with flawed urges (see my post Christian Nationalists and Their Urges.) Fighting those urges means doing what we ought, ie: their interpretation of what God commands in the Bible, whether or not we follow their faith.

Gorka is redefining dissent and domestic terror as anyone who refuses to do what they ought according to the WCN interpretation of the Bible. Choosing any other path will be “antithetical to freedom.”

Adopted ideologies antithetical to the American way of life

To a White Christian Nationalist, “the American way of life” is White Christian Nationalism. Any other ideology, mode of worship, or belief is the enemy to a crowd that defines being American as being White and Christian.

This ties into WCN language I’ve highlighted elsewhere. For example, NSPM-7 contains multiple references to traditional American views, which means White Christian Nationalist views.

The opinions of Tom Nichols and his ilk are dangerous because they refuse to learn, grasp, or address the White Christian Nationalist zealot and his language.

Reader, do not make the same mistake. This Counterterrorism Strategy is the most serious attack on the First Amendment in my lifetime. It may be the most profound attack on the First Amendment in history.

White Christian Nationalists are serious. They are radicalized. They mean to force every set of eyeballs reading this work to bend the knee. To them, any hesitation will be the VIOLENCE of a DOMESTIC TERRORIST.

Please share this work with more Americans. Every day, the regime plays more WCN cards. This space helps people read those cards, meaning more Americans could wake up. Click the button below and share this work with everyone you know. Share

0:00 -11:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.