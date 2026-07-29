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I’m not surprised to be writing about the SAVE Voter Elimination and Suppression Act AGAIN. For over a year, I have been warning Americans that the regime would pass it before the midterms.

If you’re a married woman who took your husband’s name, YOU MUST ACT NOW.

REPUBLICANS ARE GOING TO TORCH EVERY RULE TO PASS THIS VOTER SUPPRESSION BILL BEFORE THE MIDTERMS. The House attached it to a spending bill and passed it again a few days ago, teeing up a standoff between the Senate and undear leader. I do not trust the Senate and believe they will cave to regime demands to scrap the filibuster.

According to the State Department website, current processing times for US Passports are 4 - 6 weeks for regular applications and 2 - 3 weeks for expedited applications. (GO HERE to access passport info.)

A US PASSPORT CARD REQUIRES SUBMISSION OF THE SAME DOCUMENTS AS A PASSPORT BOOK, BUT THE FIRST-TIME CARD ONLY COSTS $65 ($30 APPLICATION FEE PLUS $35 FACILITY FEE.)

Applicants CAN apply for a passport card-only without obtaining and paying for a passport book. Passport cards are not valid for international travel but can be used for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda.

I have included standard fees for new passports, passport renewals, and rush delivery from the State Department website below.

To apply for a US Passport or US Passport card, one needs ALL of the following:

Completed DS-11 application form. If you are submitting in person, do not sign the form until you are in front of an agent at the facility.

Proof of United States Citizenship . This can be an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, consular report of birth abroad, certificate of naturalization, or a previous US Passport. Birth certificates must be state-issued. Baptism certificates and other birth certificate-like forms are not acceptable. Attach a photocopy of the front and back of this document to the application.

A valid form of government-issued identification. A drivers license, military ID, or prior US passport are listed as acceptable. Attach a photocopy of the front and back of this ID to the application.

A recent passport-sized color photo. Here are the exact parameters from the State Department website: U.S. passport photo requirements mandate a printed 2 x 2 inch (51 x 51 mm) square image with a plain white or off-white background , taken within the last 6 months . The applicant’s head must be centered, measuring between 1 and 1 3/8 inches (25–35 mm) from the bottom of the chin to the top of the head, which occupies 56–69% of the photo’s height.

Applicable fees outlined in the images above.

Assuming an applicant has everything she needs to apply today, she could have a US Passport Card as early as the end of August and as late as the beginning of October, in plenty of time for the midterm elections.

As a reminder, every federal Congress member has a Constituent Services person in their office. It is a Constituent Services staffer’s job to help constituents access and track passport applications. This is particularly worthwhile when one has pressing international travel. (I do not recommend calling them for standard passport applications.)

Readers who can afford to purchase a refundable international airline ticket can also apply for a same-day expedited passport at any of the 26 passport agencies located around the United States. Passports can be obtained same-day within 14 days of booked international travel. GO HERE for a map to the nearest passport agency to you.

Requiring a passport to register and vote is an unconstitutional poll tax, but as I will reiterate below, this crowd doesn’t care about the Constitution.

If you do not have certified birth certificates, marriage certificates, and similar, and you live outside the jurisdictions of your birth and marriage, it may now be too late to obtain them before the midterms.

Certified birth certificate copies must be obtained from one’s birth state. Most state offices issue them same-day/in-person for a small fee. Online applications cost between $50 and $100 and take up to 90 days. Go to your birth state’s website for options to obtain a certified copy of your birth certificate. (Online fees for my birth state were $90.)

Certified marriage certificate copies must be obtained from the issuing jurisdiction, normally a city, county, or parish in the state where the marriage occurred. While obtaining these copies in-person is relatively inexpensive and easy, ordering them when one lives hundreds or thousands of miles away can be costly and convoluted. If you have your original marriage certificate, use that instead of trying to obtain a certified copy.

Divorce certificates, divorce decrees, and name-change court orders have also been floated as documents that might be required to prove identity in the event one doesn’t have a US Passport. All must be obtained from the issuing jurisdiction and may have varying application processes and fees.

If one must request multiple documents to match a current name to a birth certificate, fees could quickly run into the hundreds of dollars, all of which constitute an unconstitutional poll tax. Anyone possessing the required documents for a US Passport card would be wise to go that route in advance of the midterms.

But this is unconstitutional.

Right now, Republicans understand one thing: If they lose the midterms, a bunch of them are going to jail. They are fighting like they have everything to lose, BECAUSE THEY DO.

They DO NOT CARE about the Constitution. They will do ANYTHING, including destroying their own country and jailing and killing anyone who stands in their way, to avoid a loss of power and jail time.

Stop delaying and get your passports and/or your birth certificates/marriages certificates NOW.

But somebody will file a lawsuit.

So? Does anyone think the treasonous Roberts Court will vote for their own accountability? They know they’re on the chopping block if Republicans lose power. THEY KNOW IT.

People can file lawsuits all day long, and the Roberts Court will allow Republicans to enact this national voter suppression. Count on it AND GET YOUR DOCUMENTS NOW.

But I can’t afford it.

Your best first stop is VoteRiders.org.

Some red states have already implemented portions of this act’s ID requirements. As of this writing, if you live in the following states, Vote Riders should be able to help with added ID costs:

Florida (does not go into effect until after the 2026 midterms)

Mississippi

Utah

South Dakota

Kansas

Indiana

Tennessee

Kentucky

Louisiana

Wyoming

Arizona

Ohio

New Hampshire (currently being challenged on appeal)

Women who changed your names upon marriage, PLEASE get the documents you might need to register and vote NOW.

Don’t wait until the Senate caves, scraps the filibuster, and passes this voter elimination and suppression act. By September, you will not be able to obtain these documents to register and vote in the midterms without substantial added cost and stress. GET YOUR DOCUMENTS NOW.

Do you know someone who changed her name upon marriage? Make sure she knows what she might need to vote in the midterms. Especially if she might vote Blue. Click the button below to share this newsletter. Share

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