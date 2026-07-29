For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Michael's avatar
Michael
2h

...besides, we are not very far from the day where 'show me your papers' becomes an ever-present query (and a passport card is an easier thing to carry in a wallet or phone sleeve than the passport book).

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
1h

Thank you, Andra. I too fear that they will pass the voter suppression bill in time for the midterms. I noticed when I renewed my passport that the price went WAY up from when I first got it. Can’t help but wonder if they had this bill in mind when they jacked up the price. Anyway, you are right as always. And the ahole will probably do more to undermine the midterms, like send 🧊 and persistently question the legitimacy of the votes. I suspect it will get worse before it gets better. My older sister is a real ostrich and can barely handle the grocery store, so I think I can’t suggest to her that she prepare for this. She is married. Don’t know if she has a passport, but it’s possible. I will have to say something to her. Thanks for this essay!

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1 reply by Andra Watkins
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