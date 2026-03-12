Earlier today, I shared an article from The Guardian. It centered around a northern Afghan woman who wasn’t allowed to divorce her husband after he beat her with a cable cord.

“A few beatings won’t kill you,” said the male judge.

To read the whole article, GO HERE.

Religious zealots like the Taliban could have authored something like the below in their pursuit of a nation governed by one group’s religious laws:

We affirm that civil disobedience is a proper response to civil dictates which: (1) command what God forbids; (2) forbid what God commands; (3) overstep their jurisdiction; (4) bind the conscience where God alone has jurisdiction; or, (5) have no basis in rationality (a just law is always a rational law). We affirm that lesser magistrates may and sometimes must disobey a lawless higher magistrate to obey God.

Which is why once the Taliban makes the laws, no one can disobey. Civil disobedience cannot be countenanced when God (through human lawmakers) declares laws.

Only the Taliban didn’t write the paragraph above. This excerpt comes from the Statement on Christian Nationalism & The Gospel, Article XVI On Civil Disobedience. GO HERE to read the whole thing.

Early last year, I wrote several newsletters breaking down the Statement on Christian Nationalism. It became so triggering that I stopped before I got to Article XVI.

I tie this article in The Guardian to the Statement on Christian Nationalism, because the latter lays the foundation for a kind of Christian Nationalist Taliban. If we strip away the religion and focus on the underlying belief - that one group has the sole right to interpret a religious text and claim their interpretations must be the basis of national laws that cannot be protested, undermined, or disobeyed - we are looking at the same kind of religious extremism, radicalization, and zealotry.

Andy Ogles uses the same religious justification for saying Muslims don’t belong in the US that the Taliban used to deny a woman a divorce from her abusive husband. The underlying fanaticism is the same: They are RIGHT because their religion is THE TRUTH, and everyone else is wrong and must be crushed.

This Afghan divorce denial and White Christian Nationalism are much closer than many may think.

The Heritage Foundation’s Saving America by Saving the Family , a prong of their Project 2026 agenda, mentions divorce 81 times in a 168-page document, a mention on practically every other page.

I’ve written previously about how their attacks on no-fault divorce are really attacks on ALL divorce, because WCNs believe wives should always forgive their husbands for their infidelity, abuse, and abandonment. When White Christian Nationalists say no-fault divorce, they mean ALL divorce.

And that’s essentially what this Taliban judge said to an abused Afghan wife. Read their exchanges from The Guardian:

“When I said he beats me and constantly humiliates and insults me, and that I want a divorce, the judge asked: ‘You want a divorce just because of that? Don’t you have another reason?’” When Farzana went on to describe the attack she had recently suffered, she said the judge asked whether she had proof of the abuse.



“When I said no, he told me: ‘You were young and enjoyed your husband. Now that he is getting older you are making excuses to divorce him so you can marry someone else. Go back, you have a nice husband, live with him. A little anger and a few beatings won’t kill you. Islam allows a man to beat his wife if she disobeys him, to discipline her. Go, and don’t come again asking for divorce over such things.’” SOURCE: The Guardian

Joel Webbon, a contributing editor to the Statement on Christian Nationalism, has publicly endorsed physical punishment to force wives to obey their husbands. A Reddit thread includes examples from within his own congregation, including one time when he forced his wife to remove her coat in extremely cold weather to demonstrate her unquestioning obedience to him. He punished any hesitation by putting hot sauce on her tongue.

Does he sound like a person who would grant a woman a divorce because she was beaten by her husband?

And while our vice president has claimed his statements were twisted, he said this in 2022 (from Newsweek):

"This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace, which is the idea that like, 'Well, OK, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy. And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that's going to make people happier in the long term.'”

Over the course of this work, I have mentioned more than once that Afghan and Iranian women had broad freedoms before their oppressive theocratic governments came to power. I’m sure people read the words and listened to the statements of extremist clerics and said, “Oh, they’ll never go that far. They can’t force us to do that. These are just fringe people who are crazy. Nobody will put up with that stuff.”

And they went on about their lives.

And their worlds got smaller and smaller, more oppressed and confined, until many have no life at all.

Don’t make the same mistake, Americans. Please take the authoritarian religious extremism of Christian Nationalists seriously. Because they mean to rule your lives like this Taliban judge.