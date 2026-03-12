For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
19h

The American Taliban will fully relegate women to abject penury, second-class citizenship (or less), at the total mercy of male citizens. We *cannot* allow this to happen!!!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Andra Watkins and others
James Fetig's avatar
James Fetig
19h

March 29 is our 54th anniversary. I cannot imagine sharing a life with someone for that long if they were subservient or less than independent.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture