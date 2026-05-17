For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
2h

All of this is in service of the grift. To steal the government from the somnolent people who own it, and transfer it to the oligarchs.

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4 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Ginge's avatar
Ginge
3h

Steady was terrible for sure. And even though I had subscribed to other publications on Steady and canceled them when our consensus was in, I still get emails from them..

The seven mountains dominionists know they've got us by everything that matters.

Another concern I'd like to offer: it seems like from my perspective and a recent interaction, the readers aren't getting it. On my note amplifying @Michael Zeitgeist's article, one of my newer subscribers--that I'm fairly certain has been around since my article talking about the algorithmic bending over we're getting-- recommended I spend my sparse pittance on somebody who already makes a plentiful living off this app... It was prefaced with "I gladly do this".

😮‍💨 This is exhausting. All that work exposing HR1 and just because I wouldn't say the next logical step because it was unbacked by data-- I merely hinted at it by showing what did point to it-- some other redhead with that "Alex Jones I'm just asking questions" energy, sensationalizes and says it with no proof. She got on Al Jazeera..

Hey at least Andrew Tate isn't on the best sellers list anymore..😒🙄😒

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6 replies by Andra Watkins and others
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