For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

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Kelley Smoot's avatar
Kelley Smoot
2h

I never know whether to read your posts Andra, and stay up all night, worrying about what will happen, or if I should skip the posts and remain in ignorance, which will only be exploited later by this evil regime, headed up by evil men, many of whom are homosexual and have no use for women, other than as human incubators. The ones that aren’t gay, merely sexually exploit and rape women. So yeah. Unless you can adopt me as your sister and bring me out of America on your foreign residents visa, at 65, I am too deeply entrenched to leave, and right at the age where the exploitation is set to really step up to a new level. <sigh>

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Jan Frederick's avatar
Jan Frederick
1h

Over the past year, I have been getting emails from a telehealth service connected to my hospitalization. I have no desire to use telehealth (I don't have a web cam or a smart phone anyway) and I finally had to mark those emails as spam. Please mention telehealth in your upcoming live if you can. Thank you, Andra.

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