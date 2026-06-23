Wednesday. 24 June 2026. 3pm eastern. Substack LIVE.

I’m talking with This Will Hold about the many ways they and others have found the 2024 election was tampered with. Because it’s vital to know this is the playbook they’re going to run harder in the midterms. Not to discourage people from voting; to get more people fired up to tell this regime and its billionaire overlords HELL NO with their votes. Substack LIVEs are usually for Paid Subscribers, but this one will be open to all subscribers. It’s that important. JOIN US.

Yesterday, I began a series covering how proposed changes to disability and institutionalization are really about 24/7 surveillance of every American.

Let’s go back in time to one of my last gynecologist appointments in the US. I promise no stirrups or speculums will be part of this discussion.

The intake nurse ran me through the usual drill: Temperature. Blood pressure. Weight. Pee in a cup. General questions about how I was feeling.

Then she ushered me into the doctor’s office instead of an exam room. After a few empty pleasantries, my doctor said, “I need to go through a questionnaire with you.”

She asked a lot of questions about my mental health. Whether I’d ever taken mental health medications. Considered suicide. Been in psychotherapy. Did I feel safe at home?

About halfway through, I said, “I thought this was a gynecologist appointment. Did I get the wrong office?”

She said, “This is a new procedure. We’re doing it with every patient.”

It took about ten minutes to complete the interview. She recorded my answers. Made them part of my permanent health record.

Anyone in that situation would answer honestly, right? Because this is your doctor. Your privacy is protected by HIPAA. Both hospital and government stored that information in segregated vaults. Assured us we could be honest because that information would never be used against us.

Thanks to Project 2025, DOGE, and Palantir, this data is now part of this predatory government’s combined file on you. Every American has one.

Every medical diagnosis.

Every drug.

Every ER visit.

Every answer you’ve ever given to every mental and physical health questionnaire.

Every surgery.

If it’s in your healthcare record, it’s now part of your government file.

I wouldn’t be surprised to learn they’ve given each of us an actuarial rating. How long might this person live? How much is it costing to keep them alive? What could we save if we let a bunch of these people die? Or if we rounded them up and disappeared them into a system of concentration camps designed to work them to death or outright kill them?

Well, I don’t have anything to worry about you say. I’ve never been diagnosed with anything bad.

Are you sure?

Do you recall every answer you’ve ever given on a health questionnaire? Have you requested every medical record and reviewed what the healthcare professional recorded about you?

As someone who has, let me tell you: You’d be gobsmacked by how much personal opinion, prejudice, and outright speculative misdiagnosis you might find in your medical records.

Because this isn’t merely about what YOU think your physical and mental healthcare history is; it’s about what other people have put into the system. And how that system can now be manipulated to target anyone who isn’t vigilant.

Share

Every reader’s first line of defense against this predatory government’s capture of healthcare records is maintaining our own set of records.

With that in mind, here are several recommendations for all healthcare appointments and interfaces going forward:

Wherever possible, take a witness to appointments. I started taking my husband to most of my medical appointments in 2014, because I was constantly subjected to sexism and ageism, and I had my concerns dismissed near-constantly. Having him in the room forced doctors to behave marginally better.

Ask if you can record the appointment. While they may not allow it, I’d lean into reasons like I want to make sure I follow all your instructions and don’t miss anything as the reason. If they won’t allow audio recording, I’d make sure they saw me taking copious notes.

Request copies of any questionnaire. I would refuse to answer questions if the office would not provide me a physical copy of every questionnaire. On the mental health questionnaire I highlighted above and similar, it would be helpful to note my own answers as I’m giving them, versus relying on the doctor to record them. Then we have a record to compare to what was entered and stored.

Request a copy of each visit record. Many hospital systems make it easy to find visit summaries in your online account. (It’s the same system that Palantir/the government is using to compile this part of your federal surveillance file.) As soon as possible after the appointment, find that record. Download it. Save it. Compare it to your audio record or summary.

If you find discrepancies, ask that your record be changed to correct those errors. Once they note that you’re paying attention, it will be harder for anyone to alter your record higher up the chain.

If you’re older and struggle to keep up with information, ask someone to go to appointments and help you with the steps above. It can be a family member. A neighbor. Even an attorney or advocate. In the US, volunteer networks exist to accompany elders on healthcare visits. I’m not going to link to them because I haven’t vetted them, but I mention them in case they’re the only option.

If you have an elder neighbor, ask them if they need help. Part of building parallel systems means getting to know our neighbors and helping each other navigate the predatory surveillance structure being built.

If you’re a healthcare professional, start organizing off-grid access to healthcare. I know this will be tough for a lot of medical folks. You have mountains of student loan debt. If you started your own practice, you have even more debt for equipment. To start, maybe you partner with other doctors and organize a free after-hours clinic. Over time, you’ll gauge your community’s most critical needs, and you can tailor your care accordingly. Maybe you partner with a likeminded pharmacist. You keep your own records for the group outside the surveillance-driven system that’s being designed. People get what they need without it becoming another data point to be weaponized. (I am not telling anyone to provide illegal care. DO NOT BREAK LAWS.)

Find out whether your healthcare system uses Palantir. If they do, organize a protest. Make a stink. Demand that the administration change the system. Every revoked contract is more sand in fascism’s gears.

Ask relevant attorneys whether what has already been done violates HIPAA. This may be grounds for a class action lawsuit or several against the federal government, DOGE, Palantir, and various billionaire overlords. If nothing else, a series of lawsuits could force discovery and give a sense of how far along the regime is.

If you find information like the above bulleted list valuable and can afford to, please support the creation of more by upgrading to paid. $8/month. $60/year. Less than 20 cents per newsletter. Upgrade to PAID

But Andra. My physical and mental health history means I’m already doomed.

WE DO NOT HAVE TO ACCEPT THIS SYSTEM. WE ARE NOT DOOMED.

Tomorrow, we’ll cover other community organizing tactics you can implement NOW to opt out of healthcare surveillance. It means accepting that we are never going back to what we had. And that’s okay with me, BECAUSE WE CAN BUILD SOMETHING BETTER.

If you have other ideas or coping mechanisms that relate to this topic, please share them in a comment today.

Leave a comment

0:00 -9:36

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.