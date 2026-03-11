Subscribe
How to Make a Community Daisy Chain
with Dr G is your weirdo friend (Recording of text at the end)
20 hrs ago
•
Andra Watkins
57
4
18
TODAY. Noon Eastern. Zoom Link.
Here's a handy link for our Zoom meeting. Plus a link to the Daisy Chain community organizing structure we'll discuss with Dr G.
Mar 10
•
Andra Watkins
17
3
Everything. Everywhere. All at Once.
TODAY'S ZOOM LINK. Plus how to confront the fascist Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class's Multiverse of Distraction like Michelle Yeoh (Recording at the…
Mar 10
•
Andra Watkins
59
9
19
Christian Nationalism Global: The Woman Who Shaped a Continent
And the religious extremists who mimic her (Recording at the end)
Mar 9
•
Andra Watkins
98
12
29
Liza Hameline and the TX Primary
The Pissed-Off Coalition could be Democrats' path to jettisoning fascists in the midterms
Mar 8
•
Andra Watkins
and
Liza Hameline
65
14
53:15
What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
Mar 6
•
Andra Watkins
30
36
2
The Geography of Ginning Up an Apocalypse
How Christian Nationalists translate what they read in the Bible to what they see on the news (Recording at the end)
Mar 6
•
Andra Watkins
176
20
64
Christian Nationalists Have an Apocalypse Fetish
The Great Tribulation, the Anti-Christ, Armageddon, and the glorious return of Judgey Book of Revelation Jesus (Recording at the end)
Mar 5
•
Andra Watkins
118
21
53
Katherine Stewart Discusses Money Lies and God
A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
Mar 4
•
Andra Watkins
and
Katherine Stewart
72
14
14
45:34
Christian Nationalists and the Apocalyptic End Times
Updated and expanded from November 2024 (Recording at the end)
Mar 4
•
Andra Watkins
96
16
49
The End of the World as We Know It
How White Christian Nationalist extremists stopped waiting for their God to end the world (Recording at the end)
Mar 3
•
Andra Watkins
187
89
82
Sleeping in One World and Awaking in Another
How I'm processing the past 72 hours might help YOU process, too (Recording at the end)
Mar 2
•
Andra Watkins
83
22
26
