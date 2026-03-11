For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

How to Make a Community Daisy Chain
with Dr G is your weirdo friend (Recording of text at the end)
  Andra Watkins
TODAY. Noon Eastern. Zoom Link.
Here's a handy link for our Zoom meeting. Plus a link to the Daisy Chain community organizing structure we'll discuss with Dr G.
  Andra Watkins
Everything. Everywhere. All at Once.
TODAY'S ZOOM LINK. Plus how to confront the fascist Epstein Billionaire Pedophile Class's Multiverse of Distraction like Michelle Yeoh (Recording at the…
  Andra Watkins
Christian Nationalism Global: The Woman Who Shaped a Continent
And the religious extremists who mimic her (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
Liza Hameline and the TX Primary
The Pissed-Off Coalition could be Democrats' path to jettisoning fascists in the midterms
  Andra Watkins and Liza Hameline
53:15
What Gave You HOPE This Week?
Where PAID SUBSCRIBERS share and celebrate HOPE
  Andra Watkins
The Geography of Ginning Up an Apocalypse
How Christian Nationalists translate what they read in the Bible to what they see on the news (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
Christian Nationalists Have an Apocalypse Fetish
The Great Tribulation, the Anti-Christ, Armageddon, and the glorious return of Judgey Book of Revelation Jesus (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
Katherine Stewart Discusses Money Lies and God
A recording from Andra Watkins's live video
  Andra Watkins and Katherine Stewart
45:34
Christian Nationalists and the Apocalyptic End Times
Updated and expanded from November 2024 (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
The End of the World as We Know It
How White Christian Nationalist extremists stopped waiting for their God to end the world (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
Sleeping in One World and Awaking in Another
How I'm processing the past 72 hours might help YOU process, too (Recording at the end)
  Andra Watkins
