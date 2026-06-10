For Such a Time as This

For Such a Time as This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreen Frances's avatar
Doreen Frances
13h

I was shocked that Jehovah's Witnesses got listed as Christians and not Mormons. And again, when I try to explain what is going on in our country through the lens of WCN, they have a hard time grasping that this can be happening.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Andra Watkins and others
Sarah McKee's avatar
Sarah McKee
11h

Thank you for having the courage to keep reporting on Hegseth's vile outrages. And my empathy to all the fine U.S. military officers whose careers Hegseth is bent on destroying because they're the wrong (in his eyes) gender, or color, or flavor of belief.

Hegseth cannot have taken, in good conscience, his oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. He traduces that oath daily.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andra Watkins
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 444 Mile Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture