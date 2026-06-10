Multiple readers have asked for my take on changes at the Pentagon. This kind of reporting shaves years off my life. It’s one thing to warn people that Project 2025 was a Christian Nationalist manifesto. It’s another to watch the US military be transformed into WCN soldiers marching into a holy Crusade. Whether or not you support this work financially, thank you for being here. Your financial support keeps me in this chair. Click the button below to upgrade to paid. Upgrade to PAID

Last week, the Pentagon released a revised statement of recognized religious faiths. Much has been made of these lists, and none of it gets to the heart of why these lists exist. Let’s rectify that omission in today’s newsletter.

Here is the first list of 31 recognized religious faiths within the US armed forces. According to Military.com, this list was originally 211.

After pushback from Mormon politicians like Utah senator Mike Lee, the Pentagon revised the list again to remove the word Christian from line items previously designated Christian. It is important to note that they did not bow to Mormon demands that they be given a Christian designation. We’ll return to this point in a bit.

According to Military.com, the official reason for this change is “to streamline the DoW collection of religious preferences collection for service members to enhance the delivery of targeted religious support from the Chaplaincy.” (SOURCE)

This is bullshit.

The underlying purpose of this realignment is to streamline the collection of religious preferences for service members to ENHANCE THE DELIVERY OF TARGETED WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST RELIGIOUS INDOCTRINATION TO ALL CATEGORIES DESIGNATED NON-CHRISTIAN.

The message is not we are discriminating on the basis of religion, though they are. It is not Mormons are mad that Pete Hegseth thinks they’re not Christians, though he doesn’t think Mormons are Christians. And it is not an effort to provide targeted religious support from military chaplains.

This is the next phase in the current leadership’s transformation of the United States military into Holy Crusaders, Pete Hegseth’s version of Onward Christian Soldiers, marching as to war with the cross of Jesus going on before.

Hegseth is a White Christian Nationalist Dominionist. He believes male Christian dominion, the subjugation of women, and racism are all GOD’S PLAN and GOD’S DESIGN. We covered these beliefs in two prior newsletters this week.

Hegseth’s repeated assertions of his privilege to apply his racial (Genesis 9:25) and gender (Genesis 3:16) prejudices (white and male) to military promotions lists is the template. Religion (via WCN dominion Genesis 1:26-28) will be the next criteria.

Just as Hegseth has provided new charges on how chaplains will minister to soldiers, chaplains could soon be required to evaluate each “non-Christian” soldier’s susceptibility to religious indoctrination. They could be expected to convert soldiers to Hegseth’s vision of White Christian Nationalism. The original list serves as a template for the next wave of military purges: You will kneel to White Christian Nationalism, or you won’t be a United States soldier.

I can already hear the chorus of people saying I am a hysterical harpy exaggerating drama queen.

So let’s ride the wayback machine a couple of months. I know it feels like a million years ago, but remember Good Friday 2026?

Pete Hegseth presided over a Good Friday service at the Pentagon that excluded Catholics. It was billed as a PROTESTANT Good Friday celebration. According to the Irish Star, it specifically stated that there would be no Catholic mass. (SOURCE HERE.)

That announcement foreshadowed where Hegseth is taking the United States military. The revised list of recognized religious faiths is another step toward his goal of a White Christian Nationalist armed forces. He won’t stop with non-Christians.

After he purges all non-Christians who refuse to embrace White Christian Nationalism, he will turn to the groups labeled “Christian” on his original list. The ultimate purpose is to build a fighting force loyal to White Christian Nationalist God (in the form of a dictator) before Constitution or country.

How many times have I highlighted White Christian Nationalists calling other professing Christians “not real Christians?” Here’s a link to one recent example where a WCN pastor claimed James Talarico is not a “real” Christian:

With his recent Good Friday service, he’s already put his views about whether Catholics are “real” Christians on the record: He doesn’t believe Catholics are “true” Christians.

This isn’t unique to his WCN sect. My Baptist WCN pastor spent more time condemning Catholics as “not real Christians” than any other religious group. Millions of Protestant WCNs believe Catholics are going to hell.

And vice-versa. The fascist Catholic cult Opus Dei exists to force all inhabitants of this planet to embrace the “one true faith” which to them is “Opus Dei Catholicism.” Too bad they allowed one of their enemies—a Protestant—to seize the US military.

When Hegseth is finished deploying this list for forced indoctrination and purges of those who resist, the only available designation will be CHRISTIAN, and that will mean his version of WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM. Passing this religious test will become a qualification for military service: Only card-carrying White Christian Nationalist men need apply.

And don’t think he won’t have a similar checklist to ascertain whether a professed WCN soldier is “serious.”

As I said last summer, they are logging who does and does not attend the “optional” religious services at the Pentagon. They are likely using AI to evaluate facial expressions and postures to detect dissent or disagreement. (This was charged by Lev Parnas when military leaders were summoned from around the world last year. Snopes could not confirm, but I could see them using this kind of technology. SOURCE HERE.)

They are surely taking note of who attends approved churches outside the Pentagon, what level of church involvement each soldier has in addition to worship attendance, and whether they take the initiative to start small groups at the Pentagon and similar.

Hegseth isn’t angling for lip-service White Christian Nationalist soldiers; he will demand that each soldier meet an ever-expanding list of WCN bonafides to prove his allegiance.

White Christian Nationalist male soldiers on a holy WCN crusade, loyal only to WCN God in the form of a dictator: That is the endpoint of this reclassification of religions at the Pentagon.

All other reporting focuses on the ‘what’ and ignores the ‘why,’ so they miss the point. And that point should terrify every person on this planet and drive us into the streets. Because no one - not even WCNs - really wants to live in a world where someone can say, “I am killing you for the glory of God.”

This newsletter shows the difference between this is what happened/this is how we react reporting and this is where what happened will lead. Please support more of this kind of reporting, because this is where we amass the tools to stop them before it’s too late.

Don’t forget! Join Letters from a Feminist and me today! Noon eastern. Substack LIVE. Share this newsletter with everyone you know by clicking the handy button below. Share

0:00 -9:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.