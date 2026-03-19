Secure Communications Update with Deepak Puri - Take TWO

Yesterday, this secure communications update aired live for paid subscribers. But I believe it is too important to put behind a paywall. Thanks to those who support this work financially, I’m making the recording available to all subscribers. To make more events like this possible, upgrade to paid.

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We’ve always taken freedom of speech and expression for granted. I suspect many Americans can’t imagine living in a country where we cannot speak freely.

Yet, we already do. NSPM-7 is designed to dismantle the First Amendment and label any regime-critical speech or expression domestic terrorism.

In Texas last week, multiple people were convicted of domestic-terror felonies for a protest at an ICE facility. All were sentenced to prison, some with lengthy terms. Included in those convictions? People who were part of a Signal chat were accused of participating in a coordinated terror attack.

Masked paramilitary goons are beating, detaining, torturing, and even killing American citizens simply for exercising our First Amendment rights. Multiple journalists and entertainers have been targeted. Social media companies are totally complicit with fascist censorship.

On top of the surveillance machine being built into our federal government.

Learning new ways to communicate will be vital in the months ahead.

I’d personally prefer to communicate with people I care about without some fascist busybody monitoring everything I say. Which is mostly looking at pictures of my friends’ children, organizing social outings, and keeping abreast of how everyone is faring.

This information could be vital for pro-democracy groups, grassroots causes, community support networks, Constitutional observers, neighborhood watch groups, and social support networks. Please share it with anyone who seeks more options for secure communications.

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For Deepak’s DemLabs website GO HERE.

For Fast Alert GO HERE.

For Make It Private GO HERE.

For those who don’t watch videos, we’ve included a downloadable transcript.

Fsatat Secure Communications Transcript 90KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Deepak Puri also made the slideshow available for download.